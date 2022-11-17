From the moment you read this article, You can now register from the App Store to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on iOS.

Those who pre-register at app store or in Google Play They are going to unlock access to all the rewards that had already been announced when this highly anticipated title comes out in 2023.

An additional detail that you should know is that at the time of writing this note, there will be an additional reward when 35 million registrations are reached.

It’s worth noting that the map coming to this version of Call of Duty Warzone It is nothing more and nothing less than that of Verdansk – which in a personal capacity, may be the best the game has ever had -.

To that we must add that this game will have cross-progression with Modern Warfare II and also with Warzone 2.0.

If you are a fan of this franchise, especially from its mobile version, we can tell you that it is a good opportunity for you to play because there are many rewards that you should not lose sight of.

Here are all the extras that have already been unlocked thanks to the support of the community (and 35 million phones):

“Ghost — Condemned” operator skin

“Prince of Hell” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Dark Familiar” emblem

“Foe’s Flame” vinyl

It’s worth noting that when 35 million is reached, other rewards will be applied to players, they will only be revealed when that achievement is reached.

At the moment there is no deadline to achieve this feat, so, surely, there is plenty of time, unless it occurred to them to launch the game in January, then the truth is that it would be somewhat difficult to reach the figure.

Tell us, are you going to enter Warzone on mobile?