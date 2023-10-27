Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile it’s already achieving incredible numbers, even though its release is still several months away. According to Activision Blizzard, it can already count on more than 45 million pre-registrations a huge figure that suggests an explosive success, especially at the launch.

Call of Duty turns 20

The news comes from the official Call of Duty blog, in the post celebrating the 20th birthday of the serieswhich will drop on October 29, 2023. Among the various paragraphs, which retrace its history, the upcoming games have also found space, namely Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and, indeed, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

According to the post, the game will be released in spring 2024 and players can prepare to “join more than 45 million fans who have already pre-registered” on the maps Verdanske Rebirth Island, recreated for the game. The game will also have progression and Battle Pass integrated with Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone for home systems.

It should be underlined that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will practically be a game Microsoft, considering that the acquisition is now completed. In short, it is also for titles of this appeal in the mobile sector that the Redmond company had to shell out almost seventy billion dollars to buy the company.