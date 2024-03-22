Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile includes a system of shared progress to which Activision has seen fit to dedicate a trailerconsidering the relevance of a similar feature for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 users.

By using your Activision profile it is in fact possible to take advantage of the cross-progression to continue your journey, skins, weapons and all the rewards regardless of the platform you are playing Warzone on.

This makes Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, available yesterday on iOS and Android, a truly interesting experience for the most die-hard fans of the game. battle royalewho will be able to continue to progress even on the move.