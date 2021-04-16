Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare got a new pistol last night – and players have already declared it overpowered.

The pistol in question is the Sykov, which can be used with a whopping 80-round mag, full-auto mode and the akimbo perk to dual-wield.

Players have tested the pistol in Warzone, and it looks like the Sykov has an incredibly fast time-to-kill. It’s early days, but already players reckon the close-range Warzone meta has been flipped on its head.

Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD, who regularly digs into the stats of weapons to reveal their true characteristics, went as far as to call the Sykov “broken”. With akimbo, the Sykov gives you a blistering 239ms-307ms time-to-kill, he said.

Sykov Pistol

1st DMG 11m / 2nd Damage 20m:

27/23 to Stomach and Limbs

35/29 to Chest and Head 880 RPM with or Without Trigger in Full Auto Close TTK is 8-10 Shots to Kill

477ms-614ms 239ms-307ms in Akimbo (Broken) – James – JGOD (@JGODYT) April 15, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, really, given the Sykov was found by Warzone players back in February. At the time, the community feared the gun in combination with full-auto, 80-round mags and the akimbo perk would cause issues. So it has proved.

The Sykov officially released into Modern Warfare and Warzone without an announcement. This seems to be happening regularly now, with maps recently added to Modern Warfare without advanced warning, and changes that go undisclosed in Call of Duty patch notes.

Modern Warfare players are testing the Sykov in that game’s multiplayer, too. Warzone and Modern Warfare multiplayer have very different feels, of course, with time-to-kill meant to be the chief differentiator when it comes to lethality.

Warzone players have complained that the battle royale’s time-to-kill is too fast for some time now – an issue exacerbated by the integration of meta-dominating guns from Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War.

And, more specifically on Modern Warfare, does the addition of the Sykov and, recently, new maps, suggest further support for Infinity Ward’s 2019 shooter? Fans are crossing their fingers it does.

Meanwhile, expect to see the akimbo Sykov all over the shop in Warzone.