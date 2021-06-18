This week, Call of Duty: Warzone received a new patch that adds support for playing at 120 frames per second in Playstation 5 via backward compatibility. It was mentioned earlier that implementing this feature was not possible in the current system of Sony, since other games like Overwatch and Rocket League they had skipped it. However, this patch suggests that, or Sony modified how backward compatibility works, or was always possible from the start.

Months ago, its developers mentioned that it would be necessary to develop a native version of PS5 to be able to take advantage of these types of improvements. Yesterday’s patch means that something must have changed because Warzone it is still a PlayStation 4 game. Although a next-gen version is already in development, it is not available at the moment.

To be able to play at 120FPS in PS5, it will need to be adjusted directly from the console. In the settings, change the option from 120Hz to Automatic and within Warzone choose Mode Performance. If you have one TV with HDMI 2.1, you can play in 4K at 120FPS. HDMI 2.0 will run it to 1080p, and you may also need to disable HDR To make it work.

Fountain: Raven Software