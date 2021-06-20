The new light submachine gun arrived in the game this week, but it is too powerful.

If you are fans of multiplayer shooters and the Call of Duty saga, we are sure that you will be enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone, the free to play of Activision that is succeeding. Recently, the game has received the weapon MG 82 LMG, which has delighted the players. Of course, it has a problem: it is So powerful what Raven already announced that will lower your benefits.

The MG 82 LMG is a light machine gun that has entered the Season 4 and players have not been slow to realize its exaggerated power. This, of course, has led many users to complain about imbalance that involves introducing such a powerful weapon into the game. Raven has listened to the criticism and will make it something less powerful so that its use is more fair with the rest of the players.

“We will make a weapon adjustment soon”, Raven has indicated. The clips using the weapon and talking about its power have not taken long to appear. Of course, some players have even asked that the study don’t cut back so soon its potency, as they want to enjoy it. We don’t know exactly how long it will take for Raven to apply the adjustments, but we don’t think it will take long.

Call of Duty: Warzone is being a huge success and has already exceeded 100 million players, a clear indication of Activision’s success with this project. Of course, in addition to following updating and improving In the video game, Raven continues to battle cheaters and toxic gamers, something Activision is pursuing as well. We recently learned that Call of Duty has expelled more than 350,000 for racist behavior.

