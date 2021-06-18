Finally Call of Duty: Warzone can be played at 120fps on PlayStation 5 through a recent update: however, the game available via backwards compatibility on the new generation console has a small trap, if we want to call it that. To get these fps it is necessary to disable HDR.

As Digital Foundry announced, turning off High Dynamic Range (HDR) is the only way to achieve these 120 fps. Along with this in the patch notes, Raven Software mentions that an HDMI 2.1 is required to achieve this – however, the game can be played at 1080p and 120fps with HDMI 2.0, as confirmed by Digital Foundry.

To get 120 frames per second, you also need to have the 120Hz output configured as automatic on the screen, as if this is set to “off”, the game will launch at 60 fps. The biggest problem is that it won’t warn you if you’re playing at a lower refresh rate, so if you want to check that everything is okay, it’s best to take a look at the video settings in the PlayStation 5 interface, where you can see the resolution and the current frequency.

1920×1080 at 120Hz for HDMI 2.0.

3840×2160 at 120Hz for HDMI 2.1.

Call of Duty: Warzone on Xbox Series X has been supporting 120fps since November after developer Infinity Ward added this feature to the game.

Source: Eurogamer.net