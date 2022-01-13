Raven’s free to play battle royale also adds playlists and tweaks some weapons.

For a few weeks now, the players of Call of Duty: Warzone They are running into various problems that are exacerbated on consoles. Both on Xbox and PlayStation exist numerous bugs which even result in application closures, something that we have seen first-hand that currently suffers as well, for example, the latest Modern Warfare.

Unexpected bugs and shutdowns occurIt seems that, after many days of complaints, from Activision they have decided to face the matter, and Raven Software (developers of the battle royale) has presented the mid season update for the free to play that is available from today. As Raven herself has specified by networks, the patch solves these problems.

In the patch notes we can see that they announce that they will come more settings on Xbox and PlayStation soon, so not all stability problems will be solved. In addition, new playlists are added, weaponry is balanced (plus a new heavy weapon), and Isabella, a new operator from the Philippines, can be purchased through a few batches.

If you are concerned about storage space, we have to say that the download size is not small here either. This varies between platforms, but on consoles it is close to the 5 GB upgrade (4.8 on PlayStation and 5.1 on Xbox), while on PC we will need 3.9 if we only patch Warzone and 8 GB if we also decide to install the update available for Modern Warfare.

These failures that we have pointed out appear to be caused by the incorporation of Caldera, the new map of Warzone that already generated several problems in its first days available to play. Recall that, in addition, for a few weeks the new Call of Duty anti-cheat system has been operating, RICOCHET, which removed a whopping 48,000 users on its first day, proving its effectiveness as a security tool.

More about: Call of Duty, Warzone, Activision, Raven Software, Call of Duty: Warzone, Battle Royale, Free to Play, Bugs, Update and Patch.