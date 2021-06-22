The new season of Call of Duty Warzone has brought many new features for this reason we have thought of a handy guide to explain to you how to get the nail gun. This weapon is free and, in addition to being one of the most fascinating guns just introduced by the team, it can also be used in multiplayer Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Unfortunately, however, before using it officially online you will need to have it unlocked in both games, so as to add it to your arsenal.

How to get the Nail Gun in Call of Duty Warzone? Here is the guide

Let’s start from the beginning, you can find the Nail Gun in your special weapons and it is enough for you to know that to use it is very similar to an SMG. The weapon is phenomenal in close combat, and it also has a challenge attached: you will have to get 5 eliminations with special weapons in 15 different games.

If you prefer the zombie mode there is a challenge for you too, since if you unlock it among the undead you can still bring it to you in multiplayer. In this case you will have to get 25 kills with special weapons in 12 different regions. This is a particularly complex challenge, which however will allow you to build up scaffolding for your stats and have fun while dealing with the kills. We refer you to our guide dedicated to how to see the report of your statistics.

Both challenges are not particularly complex, but they will require a lot of time commitment. However, there is also the shortcut for players who always want everything immediately, that is, you can buy the dedicated package called blueprint in the Store, so as to unlock the nail gun as quickly and easily as possible. The package costs the beauty of 1,000 COD points and will allow you to automatically obtain the weapon.

We also remind you that this new season this new season of Call of Duty Warzone it also led to the introductions of two other new weapons such as the C58 assault rifle is the MG 82 light machine gun.

This is all there is to know in ours guide dedicated to how to unlock the nail gun in Call of Duty Warzone, if you need further advice or help, we refer you to our page dedicated to the game, always updated with the latest news.