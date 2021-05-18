Activision has confirmed some new points of interest coming to Call of Duty: Warzone’s map this week as part of the Season Three Reloaded update and the ’80s action movie hero event.

From 20th May, Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard will appear in Downtown for a limited time. This is the tallest single structure seen in Warzone, and includes five floors of space Die Hard fans will find familiar.

Nakatomi Plaza replaces the Broadcast Tower and surrounding blocks in Downtown’s southern district. It houses multiple optional missions, including exploring the tower for supply boxes, defusing C4 on the roof, and even interrupting an arms deal. There’s even an objective to crack the Nakatomi Plaza vault and escape with its riches. Expect loads of players to be looking for the keys to the vault, though.

Another new point of interest is Survival Camps. Around Verdansk, campsites have been converted into survival camps as a homage to Rambo: First Blood Part 2. There are 10 camps across the map. You may find loadout items or the dog tags of soldiers who fell before you. Collect enough for a significant reward.

The third and final new point of interest is CIA Outpost. One of the aircraft hangars in Verdansk’s northwest sector has been converted into a makeshift CIA Outpost (it’s meant to be a home base for agents tracking down Rambo).

Here’s the official blurb:

“Apparently, these field operatives are also searching for any identification of fallen soldiers and may bring in some air reinforcements should enough of them be collected for extraction. Maybe this can be used to stage an ambush that only a true guerilla warfare expert could handle. .. “

All of these ties into the release of Rambo and John McClane as premium DLC operators, of course.

Rambo is available via the Rambo bundle in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone store from 5am UK time on 20th May to 5am UK time on 19th June. This bundle includes the Rambo operator, two finishing moves, including one using his signature bow and arrow; three legendary weapon blueprints – an assault rifle, an LMG and a knife blueprint; a legendary calling card and emblem; and an epic watch and charm.

John McClane is available via the Die Hard bundle during the same timeframe. This bundle includes the John McClane operator, a finishing move, three legendary weapon blueprints – one tactical rifle, two SMG, and one assault rifle – a legendary calling card and emblem, an epic watch, and an epic weapon charm.

Activision made a point of saying Rambo and John McClane are brand-new Call of Duty operators, not skins for previously released operators. Activision has yet to say how much they will cost.

There’s a new limited-time mode for Warzone to go along with all this. It’s called Power Grab, and sees over 100 players across select squad sizes in battle royale with a starting circle collapse that’s smaller than traditional battle royale. This circle collapse has five stages and there is no gulag to escape from upon death.

Instead, you must either revive your squadmates via the buy station or earn the right to revive them by collecting dog tags. Similar to Kill Confirmed in traditional Multiplayer, every operator will drop a dog tag each time they are eliminated. These dog tags can also be found as rewards for completing contracts, and in rare cases, they can be found in supply boxes around Verdansk.

Each dog tag collected brings you one notch up a reward ladder, which is visible on the right side of your HUD. This reward ladder includes a UAV; a Respawn Token, which gives you the right to infil into Verdansk again; and Advanced Gas Masks and Specialist Bonuses, at higher tiers. The endgame is the same, though: be the last squad standing to win.

There’s also the new combat bow killstreak coming to Warzone. The longer you pull back the bow, the farther the explosive-tipped arrow will go.

Elsewhere, Warzone gets the ballistic knife from Black Ops Cold War.

Looking further ahead, Activision said the new baseball bat melee weapon hits Warzone at the launch of season four after its “spring training” in Black Ops Cold War during Season Three Reloaded’s launch week.

The AMP63 pistol is also coming at some point during the rest of season three. This is a cross between a self-loading pistol and a fully automatic SMG.

The Season Three Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 7.1-13.1GB for those who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War, and 14.6-18.1GB for those who own the free-to-play Warzone and are current on the latest updates on either or both games.