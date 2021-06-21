The players of Call of Duty Warzone they already have so many thoughts during normal gameplay sessions, let alone now that the trivial ones doors they can end our games prematurely. We are not talking about a minor damage, but one direct death by the hand (indeed, handle) of the infamous door.

A gameplay video, conveniently shared on Reddit through a post, gives us … door precisely at the fateful moment. Being in the path of a door while it is closing can prove to be fatal for all the players, like the unfortunate who punctually loses each of the weapons he has sweated before.

We would not know at first glance whether the problem of the doors of Call of Duty Warzone is a deliberately inserted mechanic. The videos that have been emerging online in the last few hours, like the one you can find above, seem to suggest that it is instead a unfortunate coincidence.

By “unfortunate coincidence” we obviously mean a bug, and although it is not the madness that we are now used to seeing with Cyberpunk 2077 it is clear that a constantly updated title such as a battle royale divided into seasons is subject to frequent bugs precisely because of the basic idea.

Predictably, the posts on the matter were welcomed by the timely student spirit the internet is known for. Among the shrewd observations we point out the perplexity about the attempt to enter a barricaded door, as well as the evergreen clarification about the fact of having “pushed rather than pull” in the futile attempt to open it.

Whatever the truth, one thing is certain: most likely, the watchful eye of Infinity Ward and the rest of the development teams working on the franchise will not fail to provide at least some explanations on the matter. For now, however, our advice is to do not open that door (we didn’t resist).

For now, the game is in the middle of its 80s-themed season, which it’s confirmed with the arrival of Rambo the same ambition as Fortnite in fact of crossover.