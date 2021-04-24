The enormous success that the Call of Duty battle royale is enjoying is bringing more than joy to its developers, since users have been complaining for months about the huge number of hackers that populate the game, who use tricks to obtain benefits on other players and make games a constant frustration. Such is the point that today, launching a forceful message in an interview with the English media Video Games Chronicle (VGC)Call of Duty: Warzone director blames hackers for ruining his work.
Call of Duty: Warzone director blames hackers for ruining his work
“Cheating is something our security team takes care of …” “We have tools to report it, we ban a lot of people and no one hates cheats more than we do. We create this content with the players in mind and while it bothers you that they annoy the game, it bothers me that they are ruining what may be one of the best jobs I have done in my life »
After expressing his frustration, the director of Warzone assured that the security team are aware of the problem and that they will launch updates continuously, with the aim of improving the current situation. Currently, some of the most prevalent tricks in battle royale games are aimbots (allows you to aim with current precision at the heads of your opponents), wallhacks (allow you to see through walls) and texture hacks, among others.
Call of Duty: Warzone implements Nvidia’s DLSS by greatly increasing its performance
Hopefully from Activision they will be able to solve this problem that is ruining the games of the players. In the meantime, you can read our impressions of this first year of Call of Duty: Warzone here.
