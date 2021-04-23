The current day version of Verdansk is gone forever, the developer of Call of Duty: Warzone has confirmed.

Last night, Activision launched season three of its phenomenally successful battle royale, and with it nuked current day Verdansk.

Players are now fighting on 1984 Verdansk, and players are already wondering whether they will ever return to the previous version.

In the video below, Amos Hodge, associate creative director at Raven, confirmed that version of Verdansk is gone for good.

“Players don’t know it, but current day Verdansk, they’ll never play in that state again,” he said. “Current day Verdansk is gone and it’s not coming back.”

So, if current day Verdansk is off the table, what’s next for Warzone? Later this year, Activision will release the next premium Call of Duty game, which Eurogamer has reported to be called Call of Duty: WW2 Vanguard and developed by Sledgehammer Games. Will Warzone go back in time further to WW2, integrating Vanguard into it as Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War was integrated last year?

1984 Verdansk is a new take on the existing map, with seven all new locations and five existing locations with a brand new layout, but it remains Verdansk. I suspect that, eventually, Warzone will launch a brand new map set in the present day or in the near future that continues Captain Price’s story.

It’s that or Warzone goes full-on Fallout and we end up fighting in post-apocalyptic Verdansk 300 years later. Super mutants instead of zombies, anyone?