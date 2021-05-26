News about Call of Duty Warzone is the order of the day. Given the character of the game, which, like other battle royales, bases much of its charm on the arrival of regular content updates, there are continually new topics to report on, like Rambo’s recent arrival on his battlefield.
Today, the news is perhaps a bit stranger than usual, since it is about Call of Duty Warzone could get a change to make the sun less annoying. Of all the modifications that developers usually implement in their video games, the sun is not usually among the most common aspects in receiving modifications. However, it all makes a lot of sense after reading why.
This whole issue came after complaints from a large number of players, who commented that the intensity of the sun’s effects was making it difficult to target effectively on the Verdansk ’84 map. In response, Reed Shingledecker, a visual artist for Raven Software, commented on Twitter that You can easily reduce the effects of lens flare, to reduce discomfort caused by the sun. The developer also took the opportunity to thank the players for the feedback provided.
For those who do not know the term, lens flare is an English term that refers to the visual effects that appear on the screen in certain situations and that emulate the lens of a camera. This time, it would be the reflections and “dirt” that appear on the screen when looking at the sun in Warzone.
We hope this news has been interesting for you. If you are one of the players who have encountered discomfort when playing due to the impact of the sun on this map, everything indicates that you could receive good news during these weeks. Call of Duty: Warzone is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows
