Through a press release Activision Blizzard announced that soon will permanently shut down the servers Of Call of Duty Warzone Calderaor the original Warzone released in 2020. Specifically, the free-to-play battle royale will no longer be accessible starting from 21 September 2023.

The company says the development teams will direct all their efforts towards future Call of Duty content, including Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android.

As for i purchased content in Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera from Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, these will remain available in their respective games.

Call of Duty Warzone launched in March 2020 on PC and consoles alongside Modern Warfare. It was later renamed to “Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera” on November 28, 2022 to coincide with the launch of Warzone 2.0.

“Since its first launch, all of us have had incredible Warzone experiences in the Call of Duty franchise, including those in Warzone Caldera,” Activision Blizzard said in a statement.

“For those players who haven’t jumped into current Warzone activities, expect a wealth of gameplay choices across three Battle Royale maps (including the new Season 04 Vondel map), as well as Ranked mode, the DMZ Beta with five different Extraction Zone, BlackCell offers and more.”

“Thanks to the Call of Duty community and our developers for making Call of Duty: Warzone such a great place to play together.”