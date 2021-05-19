Video games are constantly nourished by elements of the cinema and vice versa. For example, this synergy made it possible for Rambo, one popular characters from Sylvester Stallone, was part of Mortal Kombat. Now it will be your turn next to John mccalane, from Duro de Matar, in one that fits them perfectly: Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

The event of Action heroes of the 80s, which is part of the Cold War aesthetic first-person shooter game, will be available from early Thursday in the form of an update, but Limited Time.

Both Rambo and Jhon McClane arrive with batches and game modes specifics, plus weapons, maps, and other features to “reload” this Season 3 within a month of the last update.

Additionally, the ’80s Action Heroes event will be featured in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile from May 21.

Rambo and McClane, the action heroes

While serving a sentence for murder, the decorated MACV-SOG soldier John rambo They offer you one more mission: to return to Vietnam and locate the American prisoners of war. If he succeeds, he will be released and granted a presidential pardon.

Sylvester Stallone, 39, in Rambo: First Blood Part II.

This lot also includes two finishers, one with his signature bow and arrow, three legendary weapon projects; an Assault Rifle, Light Machine Gun and Knife Project, a Legendary Business Card and Emblem, and a Rare Watch and Amulet.

For its part, John McClaneA seasoned cop on the streets of New York, he has a talent for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Now that he is in the fight of his life, he will have to trust his arrogant attitude and keep a cool head to stay alive.

Bruce Willis in Hard to Kill. The role of Jhon McClane made him famous worldwide.

Like Rambo, the character played by Bruce Willis will be available through the Hard to Kill batch in the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone store.

The bundle includes the Legendary Operator, a Finisher, three Legendary Weapon Projects, a Tactical Rifle, two Submachine Rifles and an Assault Rifle, a Legendary Calling Card and Emblem, and a Rare Watch and Charm.

The skins of these operators will be available through the packs Rambo and Hard to Kill from May 19 to June 18 at one o’clock in the morning in Argentina.

In addition to the skin, the Rambo bundle brings an assault rifle, the light machine gun project and his characteristic knife.

In order to buy them You will have to enter the in-game digital store Black Ops Cold War and Warzone and choose the corresponding batch. Both Rambo and Jhon McClane cost 2400 COD points -the currency of the game- which is equivalent to 19.99 dollars (3120 pesos at the exchange of the day).

New locations for a limited time

On the other hand, the heroes of Duro de Matar and Rambo will not arrive alone in Verdansk, but also bring some iconic places with them, changing part of the new Warzone setting, although only for a limited time.

The headquarters of Nakatomi Corporation moved from Los Angeles to downtown Verdansk for a limited time. This is the tallest single structure seen in Warzone, and includes five floors of a space that will be familiar to fans of the first Hard to Kill movie.

Nakatomi Plaza, the setting for the first Duro to Kill, will appear on the Call of Duty: Warzone video game map.

In addition to replacing the transmission tower and surrounding buildings that normally define the southern district of Downtown, the Nakatomi Plaza features multiple optional missions that can be completed in the Battle Royale and in Loot to get rewards for both the game and your profile.

This includes exploring the supply crates tower, deactivating C4 on the tower roof, and disrupting an arms sale, as seen in the 1988 film.

Also, numerous camps will be distributed around Verdansk converted into prison camps and even a CIA post, both in homage to the sequel to Rambo.

You will only have to find any of these ten camps to earn unique items for weapons or other players’ badges that fell long before your arrival. Gather enough and you can get an even bigger reward.

More details on the Call of Duty update

Season Three reloaded will have a download size from approximately 7.1 to 13.1 GB for those who have the full version of Black Ops Cold War, and from 14.6 – 18.1 GB for those who have the free Warzone and the latest updates for either or both games.

Depending on whether it is console or PC, this new patch will occupy a different amount of space on Black ops cold war: PlayStation 5 (10.3 GB), PS4 (4.7 GB), Xbox Series XS (13.1 GB), Xbox One (8.3 GB) and PC (10.3 GB).

Meanwhile, the update of Warzone on PlayStation 5 it will occupy 14.6 GB, PlayStation 4 (14.6 GB), Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 15.2 GB Xbox One: 15.2 GB PC: 14.9 GB (Warzone only) / 18.1 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare).