The pack includes 10 collectible items for fans of Japanese anime.

As part of the premiere of the second half of the final season of Attack on Titan, Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard have announced a collaboration with the acclaimed anime that will result in a thematic batch consisting of 10 items based on the cartoon, which will debut on January 20.

The cosmetic package includes the following:

Skin of Daniel Yatsu wearing the recon legion jacket

The SMG Historia, for those who like to run and shoot

The Ymir Curse assault rifle for precise shooting from a distance

The key-shaped charm “Secret Keeper”

The emblem of the Legion of Reconnaissance Wings of Freedom

The One Hot Potato decal honoring Sasha Braus

The Titan Piercer weapon project with the blade that can kill titans

And 3 anime-inspired running moves, one of which is exclusive to Vanguard

It should be noted that, except for the recon legion skin, everything else is available to any operator, but the appearance of Daniel Yatsu, in the style of the character Levi Ackerman, is the one that matches the rest of the elements.

As we said, the collaboration will be available on January 20, but a week before, there will be a Mid-season update for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific which will include a new operator, a new weapon, additional content for Zombies, various bug fixes and more.

There will be several novelties for zombies this year

This update will bring with it the new operator Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes, the last operator of Task Force 006 Trident. They will also add the Welgun heavy submachine gun that can be unlocked by completing a challenge or by purchasing the Reserved Steel bundle.

Treyarch reported that there will be several firsts for zombies this year, but among the immediate ones are: the introduction of an endless classic game to Shi No Numa in the new Void Objective, unlocked access to Von List’s office in Stalingrad, four new levels of Artifact upgrades in Tome of Rituals, three unique Pack-a-Punch camouflages, and more.

Call of Duty Vanguard, a delivery of ups and downs

Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty Vanguard debuted at the beginning of November last year, but beyond the return to WWII and the reintroduction of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare engine, now in a new generation, it was a soulless surrender of the saga, which also included its zombie mode.

This was reflected in the sales numbers of several countries, as well as in the interest rates that the title aroused. Now, the expectation is that this year the second installment of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) reboot will arrive, which will probably generate more interest.

More about: Call of duty warzon, Call of Duty Vanguard and Attack on Titan.