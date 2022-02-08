With the Season 2 from Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone kicking off next week, Activision has released a new story trailer and upcoming news with regards to Operators, Battle Passes, maps and more.

“As the Axis powers and the Allies continue their battle in the Pacific and beyond, a new threat appears on the horizon: Nebula V. Captain Butcher and his team have gathered information on a chemical weapon and now their mission. it consists in keeping it out of the hands of enemies at any cost “, reads the description of the new movie with protagonists the new operators Anna Drake, Thomas Bolt and Gustavo Dos Santos. The first will be available from the launch of season 2, while the other two will arrive later.

On the PlayStation Blog, the numerous innovations arriving with Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, which will start on Monday, have also been unveiled. February 14.

As for Warzone, the new season will introduce Nebula Va device that can be used to make ammunition that releases clouds of poisonous gas from enemies into fallen enemies or particularly insidious explosive devices.

To face Nebula V, players will be able to use the new “Decontamination Station” field upgrade, which momentarily filters the area, protecting allies from poisonous clouds. The debut of the armored transport and new points of interest in the map.

There will also be two new modes: Caldera Clash and Rebirth Iron Trial. The first makes two teams of 48 players collide in a Deathmach with events and upgrades, the second instead sees two-player teams facing each other with sets of weapons and fixed rules.

Among the novelties in evidence for Vanguard we find the addition of two new multiplayer maps, Casablanca and Gondola, and the debut of the ranked matcheswhich will use the rules approved by the Call of Duty League 2022, visible skill ratings and new competitive rewards.

There Zombies mode instead it will be enriched with the new “Terra Maledicta” hub map, which will include new combat areas, the character Vercanna with the healing ability Healing Aura and the boss Zaballa the Deceiver. Season 2 will also see the return of the Wonder Weapons and the new story quest “Terra Maledicta”.

Finally, PlayStation Plus subscribers from 23 February will be able to redeem the Beach Bum Combat Packagewhich includes a legendary operator skin for Wade Jackson, Legendary Overlord and Neptune weapon blueprints with 10 accessories each, a legendary emblem, a legendary business card, an epic watch and lucky charm, and a 60-minute double XP token.