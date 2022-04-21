Activision has unveiled the news for the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3 and Call of Duty Warzoneincluding the Monarch operation which is linked to Godzilla and King Kong. You can see the trailer above. Season 3 will be available starting April 27, with new weapons, operators, a new battle pass, and more.

Operation Monarch, anticipated by a leak, will begin within Call of Duty Warzone from 11 May. During the event, Godzilla and King Kong they will collide in Caldera. The event is therefore still far away, but the trailer allows you to see some details of the event, through a series of cinematic scenes that seem to embody the typical style of the two monstrous creatures.

During Season 3 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone there will be a new Gulag map, too. There will be no shortage of new operators with Task Force Harpy. There will be new multiplayer maps in Vaguard, such as Mayhem – a small map available at launch – and Sphere – coming later -. The Trophy System will also be added, a piece of equipment available as a field upgrade that will intercept grenades while they are still in the air and protect us. For Zombie, there will be more seasonal and weapon unlocking challenges. There will be no new maps, however.