Winter is about to end, but it seems Call of Duty hasn’t noticed and wants to turn up the temperature instead. In fact, according to the official communication issued through the PlayStation Blogall the news planned for Season 2 of Call of Duty Vanguard And Call of Duty Warzone.

This includes the arrival of new maps, weapons, game modes, events and more. We remind you that Season 2 of the titles will begin on the 14th of this month.

The Battle Pass of Season 2 foresees the arrival of the assault rifle KG M40but also of the machine gun Whitley LMG. However, there will also be other death givers among the novelties of the season, such as one turret as a bonus for the kill streak, or as the sticky grenades. It will also be possible to obtain two more weapons, namely theIce Ax and theSMG Armaguerra 43.

The multiplayer maps that will be added are two, that is Casablanca And Gondola: The first, as you can imagine, is located in Morocco, a medium-sized map that guarantees a variety of approaches from a distance, or vertically; the second one will make us undertake a “pleasant” journey on the Gondola that .. well, we will let you discover it.

One of the most important changes, however, is the inclusion of the Ranked Modeor ranked matches, which will commemorate the start of the Call of Duty League 2022.

Does it end here? Absolutely not, because players will also be able to use new characters for Zombiea new Hub map, a new story quest objective, the return of the Wonder Weapons, and much more.

We invite you to read the complete post of the developers with all the news on our source, and above all to take a look at the new cinematic trailer (proposed at the bottom of the news) that opens the dances to the events of Season 2 of Call of Duty Vanguard And Call of Duty Warzone.