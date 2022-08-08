Raven Software has released a new update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone. Let’s talk aboutupdate 1.61, which arrives unannounced and for this reason is the bearer of little news. There official patch notes update 1.61 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone reads:

(Bug Fix) Fixed an issue that resulted in Dev Error 5476, which caused the client to crash

(Bug Fix) Fixed an issue that caused H4 Blixen’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag movement speed to increase, instead of decreasing the speed as it should

(Weapon Fix): H4 Blixen (VG), Maximum damage reduced to 38, down from the previous 39

On Trello Call of Duty Warzone also indicated that the developers are investigating the issue “Some players will crash when ‘Get information from the store’.”

For the moment these are all the news officially announced by the developers. As always, there may be minor changes not listed in the 1.61 update patch notes for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone.

