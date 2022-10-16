New players of Call of Duty on PC will always have to verify their identity via an SMS message, even if the other half of Activision, namely Blizzard, has canceled the unpopular requirement for Overwatch 2 after its difficult launch.

In a new blog postActivision confirmed that it would require an SMS-enabled mobile number to play the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC and also Warzone 2.0.

This doesn’t apply on consoles, however, or to anyone on PC who has previously verified their account to play the existing Warzone.

The key issue here is Warzone 2.0, which as a free-to-play game is an easy target for cheaters. Modern Warfare 2, for its part, offers a launch pad for playing Warzone 2.0, so it also gets caught up in the crossfire.

Activision has called SMS verification “critical” for its anti-cheat enforcement efforts, as it prevents players from simply registering new accounts if they are banned. In August, the company introduced SMS verification for Modern Warfare to combat cheaters in Warzone.

“As the illicit account market has adapted to our security application, #TeamRICOCHET has begun to see more cheaters attempting to log into Warzone from Modern Warfare to circumvent the SMS policy,” Activision wrote, discussing its anti -cheat Richochet. “The security team recommended this update to further combat the illicit account market.”

Activision said it won’t use the registered phone number for anything other than security, so don’t expect marketing messages.

In Overwatch 2, Blizzard initially said it needed to introduce SMS verification for new Overwatch players due to the game’s transition to free-to-play.

However, the developer was criticized after some US-based gamers discovered that it was also blocking certain phone numbers linked to Pay as You Go SIM cards, which had the unintended consequence of disproportionately banning players. with a lower income scale.

Modern Warfare 2 will arrive later this month, on October 28th. Warzone 2.0, the sequel to the free-to-play Warzone Battle Royale, will arrive shortly thereafter on November 16.