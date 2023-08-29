Among the many innovations announced by Activision Blizzard for season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone there’s even one that could make Tomb Raider fans happy, given that Lara Croft will become one of the Operators for multiplayer modes, via a Bundle that will be available starting from 8 September 2023.

Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Operator Bundle will also include three weapon blueprints: the “Mythic Defender” SMG, Lara Croft’s trademark Mach-5 twin pistol, and the “Ice Axe” melee weapon. Also included is a Tomb Buggy vehicle skin for the Chop Top, a themed loading screen, sticker and emblem.

Note that the character design within Call of Duty it seems to be very reminiscent of the first Tomb Raider of 1996. Will that be what we will also see in the next game of the series in development at Crystal Dynamics?