Activision has unveiled the weight of the update of Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for all available versions: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Let’s start with the weight of the Season 4 update Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War:



PlayStation 5 – 30 GB

PlayStation 4 – 15.5 GB

Xbox Series X | S – 31.0 GB

Xbox One – 17.7 GB

PC – 21.6 GB (Without HD Pack) / 30.7 GB (With HD Pack)

Now, let’s see the details on the weight of the Season 4 update instead Call of Duty Warzone, the battle royale game:



PlayStation 5 – 11 GB

PlayStation 4 – 11 GB

Xbox Series X | S – 11.2 GB

Xbox One – 11.2 GB

PC – 12.3 GB (Without HD Pack) / 13.5 GB (With HD Pack)

As always, the players PC they must remember that it is necessary to have more space actually available than indicated, due to the copying process. Recall that the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War campaign can be deselected to free up some space, as can some Call of Duty Warzone data packs that you no longer use.

You can also see the Call of Duty Season 4 trailer here. Tell us, do you have enough space on your reference platform?