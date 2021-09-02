Judge Dredd could return to video games, this time through the popular first person shooter franchise of call of Duty.

Dredd, whose most popular iterations are remembered in two films starring Sylvester Stallone and Karl Urban as the character, has remained a cult hero since its first comic release in 1977. There aren’t many details regarding the potential release of this one. new Operator, with just a short and cryptic teaser on the official Call of Duty Twitter account showing glimpses of his uniform.

Dredd, a law enforcement officer tasked with dispensing justice in dystopian Mega-City One, first arrived in the gaming sphere in 1986 with Judge Dredd, a platform shooter game that was released on Commodore 64. The last time we saw Dredd was in Judge Dredd vs Zombies, a 2012 title from Rebellion Games for mobile and Windows 8.

The tweet implies that Dredd, like Rambo and John McClane before him, will be playable in Warzone And Black Ops Cold War, with more details to come.

A new order is about to rise in Verdansk … #Warzone #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/BlT3Q1f3aF – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 1, 2021

Although Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive this year, there are doubts that the character will be present on the battlefields of World War II.

