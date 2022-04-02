The most recent update of Call of Duty: Warzone wanted to pay a small tribute to the April Fools, a celebration like April Fools’ Day in Mexico, adding big and very strange changes to playlists and game mechanics. This is all that changed for April 1, 2022.

Warzone adjustments by April Fools:

Weapons deliveries removed from the game

Changed parachute mechanic on Caldera (removes fall damage)

New Tactic: Fortification Grenade – Create a 20x20x20 Fortification equipped with a Buy Station, Anti-Air Gun, AI Pickup (removes damage from explosions)

New Contract: Subscribe Now: Players using TTV, FBG, YTG, TK, TOK will be targeted for contracts

weapon changes

Launchers were modified for Caldera

Bren: Minimum damage increased to 125

All these changes are made only for today and are special modes for April Fools.. Also, the playlist of all modes has been updated so that the weapons deliveries are from the first second of the game.

Also when grabbing the weaponry, all the advantages are assigned to you. On the other hand, the explosive ammunition in Caldera causes players to be thrown into the air.

