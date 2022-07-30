An artist named Sail Lin accused Activision Blizzard of plagiarism for copying the skin with the features of a Samoyed dog coming up on Call of Duty: Warzone during Season 4 of the battle royale.

The artist intervened on Twitter, demonstrating the incredible resemblance to the new “Loyal Samoyed” skin with an artwork he had posted on the artstation portal about two years ago and claimed to have contacted Activision Blizzard to receive an explanation and compensation.

“Hi everyone, I’m saillin, I’m the original artist from which the Samoyed skin coming to Call of Duty: Warzone was plagiarized.” Reads Sail Lin’s message. “I only found out at the time of the skin announcement that my work had been plagiarized. Despite being a Call of Duty player myself, I am really disappointed to see my work copied in this way by a big company like Activision Blizzard. ”

“I have contacted Activion for an explanation and / or compensation and I hope the situation will be resolved as soon as possible. As an individual artist, I can’t do much, and I have to talk about it publicly to make sure that things don’t happen in the future.”

At the time of writing, the tweet has over 5,000 retwets and 18,000 “likes”, a sign that Sail Lin’s appeal has not gone unnoticed. Meanwhile Raven Software hasn’t officially commented on the allegations yet, but it has removed any image of the skin from its official website (here the original version e here the current one) and a dedicated post on Twitter.