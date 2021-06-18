The map of Verdansk is currently the main battle royale game area of Call of Duty Warzone. The area, loved right from the start by all or almost all the players present on the title, has recently undergone significant aesthetic and functional changes that have brought it back over the years, precisely in the 80s, now more in line with the era of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

But when will there be future and new updates with related changes to the game area? According to some dataminers, the next episode of the saga has not yet been announced, but which seems to be called Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard, and therefore set again in the Second World War, will be the stage for the new scenario.

To give greater value to this hypothesis were precisely the dataminer who, digging into the update files of Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone, have discovered a whole and potential list of points of interest related to the new game map, the latter with a World War II theme.

Going into more detail, the Glitchy dataminer seems to have discovered well 14 new main locations which players will be able to enter once the new episode has made its debut. We now show you the tweet and its new positions:

The COD 2021 WZ POIs have been found in the latest update. They are as follows. Resort, capital, radio station, subpen, farms, airfield, lagoon, beach head, caldera, mines, village, airstrip, docks, arsenal Credit goes to Glitchy for finding these in the latest update. pic.twitter.com/x2ud8u0vFd – Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) June 18, 2021

Airfield

Airstrip

Arsenal

Beach Head

Caldera

Capital

Docks

Farms

Lagoon

Mines

Radio Station

Resort

Subpen

Village

These, according to the leaks, will become the new playable areas once the plausible Call of Duty: WW2 Vanguard will be released. However, this is not official news, so we advise you to take the source just provided with a grain of salt.

Furthermore, these declared new 14 locations would anticipate past claims in which, according to many, the new game map would have been set in the Pacific Theater of World War 2. Finally, we remind you that Call of Duty Warzone is available on all major game consoles.