The leaks related to the next presentation of the battle royale of Call of Duty which would be exclusive to the new generation of consoles. this aforementioned war zone 2 would take a feature that we saw in Rainbow Six and also for a while Fortnite.

The information comes from Tom Henderson at Exputer and he said that the next battle royale will include some kind of interrogation feature, just like it works in r6 siege in which you can get key information about where the enemies are.

In Fortnite, during the end of 2020 when you played duos, trios or squads, you could take down an opponent and then you “interrogate” him, you took his tablet and with that you could already know where the rest of the team was. We imagine that it is more or less the same mechanic, but in the style of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 It would come with features that are common in other multiplayer. | Image: Activision

On the other hand, the vests will also be part of the potentially called war zone 2. They will have their respective protection levels from 1 to 3 and will work like the defense we already know.

An additional detail that we must not lose sight of is that users in this next battle royale would have bags to carry more items such as weapons, ammunition and others.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will have new perks

Another detail of the aforementioned leak has to do with the “Pro Perks”, which are improved versions of the perks you already know and that will be obtained in special places named Stronghold.

These locations for the next war zone it is protected by soldiers managed by an Artificial Intelligence and they will serve as objectives that the players must overcome. It is worth adding that the information is far from definitive and must be corroborated by Activision.

If all goes well and there is no change of plans, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II It will be released in the last quarter of 2022, while the sequel to the battle royale would be available during 2023.

Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area. Remember that we walk in Twitter to continue the conversation and that we are waiting for you on our channel Discord.