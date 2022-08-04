Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches this year, but it’s not the only major addition to the series scheduled for 2022.

Infinity Ward And Activision have also planned the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in 2022 and, although the game has not yet been officially unveiled, Activision reiterated that the launch is still scheduled for this year.

During the quarterly earnings briefing, Activision talked about its list of upcoming titles for the current year and stated that the follow-up to the free-to-play battle royale game is still slated for 2022. The game will be joined. from the Activision Blizzard World of Warcraft titles: Dragonflight, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Overwatch 2 and the aforementioned Modern Warfare 2.

Official details on Warzone 2.0 are still scarce, but several leaks have shed some light on what the battle royale shooter will bring to the table at this year’s launch. In addition to the details on the new Strongholds feature and the new Interrogations mechanic, the complete map of the game has also been leaked, while a second map would be in development, with a launch scheduled for 2023.

When Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches, it will be a cross-gen title, contrary to what some previous leaks said.

Source: Gamingbolt.