Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be announced tomorrowFebruary 11, from Activision: the well-known claims it leaker Tom Henderson, who on multiple occasions has proven that he actually knows the background of the development of the games in the series.

Seemingly arriving in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will aim to bring the experience battle royale free-to-play towards new standards by exploiting the capabilities of next-gen platforms.

According to the information provided by Henderson, the new chapter has been redesigned from scratch in order to overcome the current technical limitations, and one of the most relevant innovations in this sense will be the possibility of setting the FOV at 120 even on consoles.

That’s not all: according to some rumors, the much talked about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which seems to boast a campaign set in Latin America, could arrive together with Warzone 2.

This could mean many things, in fact, but the most plausible is the inclusion of the new campaign among the files to be downloaded for the game, so that it can be quickly unlocked upon purchase, as has already happened in the past for the series.