Call of Duty Warzone 2, the alleged new iteration of Activision’s popular battle royale, could also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, but will not support cross-play with PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. At least this is what the sources of Tom Henderson, well-known insider and videogame journalist say.

The work on a possible Call of Duty Warzone 2 had been suggested a few days ago by the same deep throat, who had spoken, however, of a game arriving exclusively on current-gen consoles, with PS4 and Xbox One left on the sidelines, probably because of the their hardware limitations.

With a post on Twitter, today Henderson retraces his steps and says that according to his sources there is a possibility that Call of Duty Warzone 2 will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One. However, there will be no cross-play functionality with PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S as they will be two very different versions.

Henderson further explains the reasons Raven Software is developing a sequel rather than simply updating Call of Duty Warzone.

“The reason behind” Warzone 2 “is that the whole game it needs a rework. Also, Warzone 2 may not be the name but may simply be titled “Warzone”, while the original will be renamed “Warzone Legacy”, “Henderson says, adding that however from now to launch, many things could change.

“There is still a year left and a lot of things are yet to be evaluated and could change. Whatever happens, it looks like we are finally getting a next-generation update for Warzone and the next integration will be a clean slate for the series.”

Tom Henderson is a particularly prolific and fairly reliable leaker. That said, the above is information without official confirmation and it is impossible to verify its veracity.