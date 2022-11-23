Since a few days ago, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 It has officially arrived on the different platforms, this in order to continue the battle royale legacy that the first installment reaped. And although the reception has been moderately good, in the part of pc the title has not managed to meet the expectations that were expected in terms of performance and fun.

In the game section of Steam, it can be seen that the general reviews are mostly negative, since only 34% of the 7,900 reviews are good for the title. Specifically, there are problems with performance problems, connectivity, crashes, and other types of related errors that make the experience not entirely enjoyable.

One of the strongest proofs that the game did not go well are the videos that are uploaded to the internet, where the avatars are glitched, as well as the lack of balance between games that seems not to be the same. In fact, some are frustrated that they can’t see their opponents, which can be construed as a hack and really isn’t.

call of duty It is a franchise that normally comes out well polished, it is not a title that has many errors on its launch day, although being free may have influenced that in development. And it is that Modern Warfare II It has become one of the best-received deliveries for a reason, and that’s because at least the game works decently.

Remember that Warzone 2 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Steam

Editor’s note: It is rare that this game has gone wrong, after all, although they are annual experiences, they work in a decent way in terms of performance. It will be a matter of time before the errors are corrected.