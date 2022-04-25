After some talk of the debut in the course of 2022 of Call of Duty Warzone 2, Activision he was able to confirm everything during his own call from investors, during which he discussed the specific part of the new chapter.

In fact, we are talking about details hinted at to say the least, with the name of the game that has not even been confirmed yet, although it is now official that the new Warzone experience, as well as the next title that will be announced soon, has been built from the basics , taking a cue from the battle royale only then in a partial way.

At the moment we don’t know what to expect yet, but it’s likely to say the least the company is to announce everything in a very short time, finally clarifying the news of the next episode that is not part of the main series.

It must be said that in the course of the development of the new game, imagining that this really comes out this year and that therefore the works have now begun for several months, there may also have been a hand from Microsoftwhich in fact has officially acquired the giant of the video game world, although the maneuver is still to be confirmed after the necessary analyzes.

Unfortunately, as there are still no details on the new title, we do not know what the actual contents and differences will be with the first Warzone, and it is indeed possible that it is not a direct and renewed follow-upbut of a new vision of the battle royale (or maybe other modes) completely different, to be associated with that already available on PC and consoles of old and new generation Sony and Xbox.

We will see when the giant will finally have the opportunity to investigate the issue, considering that it should still take only a handful of months before we find out more.