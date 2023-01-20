After the postponement of Season 2, Infinity Ward has focused on solving some problems that have arisen in this period in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2solving some of them through the new January 20 patch published in the past few hours.

This deals with fixing various problems such as crash problems detected in multiplayer sessions, battle royale and DMZ mode, among other things. Among the major changes we also find the adjustment of the bug that caused various names to be overlaid of players on screen when they were chatting, even when they weren’t visible.

This was a problem particularly felt by the players, as the names continued to remain on the screen even during the game phases and could cause many visibility problems in action, with the only possibility of resolving the issue left to reboot the console . At this point, this issue should be fixed with the patch.

Various other adjustments were then applied to the battle pass and other aspects of the game, such as corrections to the navigation system and text-related bugs, as well as some adjustments made to the interface in order to better highlight some important information, such as the presence of tokens unclaimed within the battle pass.

For a complete picture of the variations applied, please refer to Official January 20 patch notes, readable in full at this address on the Call of Duty website. In the meantime, we have seen that Season 2 has been delayed to introduce various changes to the games.