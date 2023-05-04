













Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 welcomes its third season with Kevin Durant and ranked games | EarthGamer

That’s right, basketball player Kevin Durant joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as one of its operators. This skin will be available for a limited time in the title store. Its arrival will be at the same time as the third season, so get your money ready if you want it. Additionally, your bundle will come with a pair of weapon blueprints for an assault rifle and a sniper.

The other big surprise this season is ranked games, which will start their beta phase. It will be an experience with more competitive settings, a ranked progression system, and seasonal rewards. All within the battle royale setting.

Likewise, this season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will add a new DMZ experience. This is known as Koschei Complex and it will put us in a mysterious bunker where darkness reigns. Will they dare to explore it?

What other additions will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will expand your tactical options with the new season. Among the novelties are the perk packs, which can be found in supply boxes and at buy stations. Which add passive benefits for operators.

Source: Activision

A detachable purchase station will also be introduced, which will be ideal for restocking without losing our position. Finally we have the Gulag entry kit which will give us one more opportunity to emerge victorious from the gulag to return to battle. Are you ready for a new season?

