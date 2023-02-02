Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 presented with a trailer and a series of details there new Ashika Island mapavailable in the Return mode and characterized by a very interesting design, capable of alternating rather different sections from each other.

Last November Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 scored over 25 million players, but it seems that in recent months the figure has dropped a lot and the introduction of new content has therefore become of fundamental importance, as always happens for live experiences service.

“Ashika Island, also known as ‘Sea Lion Island’, is part of a small archipelago located at an undisclosed location within the Asia-Pacific region,” the official website reads. “The latest communications indicate that the island is currently being used as a hub by the ultranationalist Konni group.”

“Among the various activities, there is also the transport of chemical and biological weapons. According to current information obtained from [[OMISSIS]]fearsome weapons are reportedly being shipped from a suspected biolaboratory facility located in Al Mazrah.”

“Ashika Island was originally intended to be a tourist destination, but the development of the island stopped in the mid-1990s due to [[OMISSIS]]and the incredible work of [[OMISSIS]]. However, the reasons have never been publicly disclosed. Since then, travel to and from the island has been severely restricted.”

“Recently intercepted communications suggest that individuals belonging to the Shadow Company, under the leadership of [[OMISSIS]], have taken over the island and are apparently on the hunt for members of the Konni group. Although this location appears abandoned, there are rumors that Konni Operators are still active in this conflict zone.”

“Regardless of where you are, therefore, it pays to maintain the utmost caution.”