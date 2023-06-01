According to the Insider-Gaming site, which has already demonstrated various connections with the series also through Tom Henderson’s leaks, it seems that the Vondel map can arrive in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 through the Season 4 of the game.

It would be, as we have seen previously, a urban map with a Dutch setting, perhaps with some reference to the same setting that is present in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign and which amazed everyone for the photorealistic graphics that characterize it. In the context of Warzone 2.0 it would obviously be adapted to a new function, therefore probably losing some details in favor of a much greater extension.

The map would be in development at the Beenox team, but the particular question is that it could be a map placed in parallel with the current Al Mazrah, considering that this does not seem to be removed. It would be a proposal clearly different from the others seen so far, due to its characteristics.

Both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island are in fact set above all on rural territories with only some built-up areas, while Vondel would be an almost exclusively urban map, therefore characterized by buildings everywhere, paved roads and all the typical characteristics of a city placed as a freely explorable map.

At this point we just have to wait and see how the matter will develop, considering that the launch of Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is scheduled for June 14, 2023.