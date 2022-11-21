Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 it is dense with small and large bugs and glitches and now one known for battle royale has been found: “Superman“. This is obviously not something related to the DC hero, but a glitch that allows you to make great leaps, almost flights, around the map.

It’s about a spectacular move, but it is clearly not regular and only spoils the gaming experience of the other participants. As you can see below, a Twitter user shared an example of the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 glitch in action.

The move can be used to move quicklyavoid firefights and surprise players who think they are alone or safe in an advantageous position.

One user points out that this type of movement they are very popular with players, it’s not because they give an edge but because it’s a fun way to play. He therefore wonders if some shooter can’t try to create a game system based on such large and dynamic movements.

It should also be said that this kind of glitch is difficult to control. In some situations it can give an advantage, but in others it could be a disadvantage, especially for those who use it unintentionally.

We assume that Activision Blizzard will work to fix the problem, perhaps together with the famous invisibility glitch, present again in the battle royale.