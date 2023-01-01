As reported by Insider Gaming, two sources have confirmed that the chat Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Resurgence map will be available at the launch of Season 2 in 2023, however the source says they still need further confirmation on this.

Considering that not long until the launch of Season 2 of Warzone 2.0, official news on this hypothetical Resurgence map should appear shortly. We will then be able to confirm or deny this information within a short time.

In addition to its anonymous sources, Insider Gaming also refers to previous leaks on the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 content roadmap: According to this information, the Call of Duty World At War Castle map should be coming to the game. Some fans believe that Castle will be part of the Resurgence map in Warzone 2.0. The leak also revealed that Ronin will be returning to the series after appearing in Call of Duty Modern Warfare in 2019.

Also, some players have already found out an island away from Al Mazrah which can be spotted when entering the new Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale map. Some fans believe the remote island may be a reference to the Resurgence map, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

The current Battle Pass timer lists as the day of expires on February 1, 2023. We can therefore assume that Season 2 will be available on that date, which means that the official news about the new season should be shared in the course of January.

Waiting for news, the online public seems to have had fun thanks to the misfortunes of a player: a streamer dislocated his knee while playing Warzone and it went viral.