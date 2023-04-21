Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 it is one of the most played and streamed titles globally: if there is something wrong, Activision knows it well, it will be known very soon.

In recent days, several streamers have made complaints against some anomalies within the servers of Warzone 2.0.

A striking example is that of Joe Wothe streamer tweeted about his crippling death from fall injury, which happened because the server did not recognize the opening of his parachute.

Problems of this kind can make, in some cases, the title truly unplayable. For this reason, through a official tweet, activision let the Warzone 2.0 community know that will take action.

It certainly cannot be said that, until now, Warzone 2.0 has been a title all roses and flowers: the problems related to the servers add up to the complaints about the imbalance created by the pay-to-win packages.

Such issues prompted the public to report a long series of negative reviews on the game that at the moment, on Steamhas an average of ratings of the type “mostly negative”.

We hope, of course, that the title will return in the best conditionsalso because, as soon as it came out, we liked it and not even a little. Find our review of Warzone 2.0 here.