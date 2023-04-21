The players of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are complaining from games about the various server problems of the two shooters, compared together with Season 3 which started on April 12th. Now, Infinity Ward stated that it is “investigating” the problems of the servers that have recently ruined the gaming experience of some players.

After some high-profile members of the Call of Duty community drew attention to the issues over the past week, the Modern Warfare studio has confirmed the thing.

“We are investigating reports of server-related game issues and are actively working to resolve them,” he tweeted the official Call of Duty account. The issue has been added to the Modern Warfare 2 Trello board – accessible via the link in the tweet below – where players can keep track of known issues that are being worked on.

The Twitter users underline among other things that normally the Call of Duty account in question does not deal with reporting and confirming problems in the game, so if Activision has decided to do so it probably means that the problems (and complaints) are extensive enough to have need a public response.

There is nothing left to do but wait for the problems to be resolved.