There Rebirth Island map stands for return in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0according to a leak in which a night version of Al Mazrah is also mentioned for the famous battle royale produced by Activision.

As you remember, a few days ago the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Vondel map was leaked online before the presentation, but here we are talking about one of the favorite scenarios by Warzone players.

In reality, the message published by the leaker Alaix on Twitter assumes the aforementioned nocturnal version of Al Mazrah, while it poses as a mere possibility the return of Rebirth Island, all as part of Season 4 of the game.

In a second post, as you can see, Alaix writes that Rebirth Island could make its debut in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, due out on November 1st according to the information reported on the App Store.

While waiting to understand how things actually are, maybe take a look at our review of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.