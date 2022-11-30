The tech enthusiasts of Digital Foundry have released their video analysis of the console versions of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 where they analyze and compare the battle royale on PS5, Xbox Series X and S. You can view the video in the player just below.

According to Digital Foundry’s analysis, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X offer practically identical graphic settings, with resolution, shadows, textures and foliage density of the same quality. On Series S, on the other hand, there have been compromises and not only in terms of resolution, in particular for the density of the foliage and the quality of the shadows.

In the 60fps mode, both PS5 and Xbox Series X hit this target on almost every occasion, with rare dips. Series S, on the other hand, suffers from screen tearing and framerate drops around 55 fps in the presence of foliage.

In 120fps mode PS5 and Xbox Series X rock between 100 and 120 fps. The Sony console in every scenario has better performance than the Microsoft one with an average of 10 fps more. Series S instead shows more frequent and heavy drops.

With both graphics modes Warzone 2.0 use one dynamic resolution ranging from 1080p to 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while on Series S the range is 720p – 1440p. It is pointed out that even at the lowest resolutions the image quality is not drastically affected thanks to an excellent implementation of TAAU upscaling.

Digital Foundry recommends using the 120fps graphics mode in any case, as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is “one of the best 120Hz experiences available on PS5 and Xbox Series”, especially if you have a TV or monitor that supports VRR.

If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 special with advice on the best weapons, accessories, perks and classes to use in Season 1.