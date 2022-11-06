Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be the protagonist of a reveal officer during a event live there next weekaccording to what was reported by a creator who did not receive the invitation for the presentation but has had the opportunity to speak with some colleagues who will go there.

Out on November 16, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will introduce the new map Al Mazrah and it seems that this scenario will be the protagonist of the DMZ mode which has been talked about for some time, which should be called Deployment Zone.

In this case we are talking about one extraction-style mode along the lines of Escape From Tarkov, although for the moment there is nothing confirmed and we will have to wait for the official details to actually know the mechanics and contents.

“Everything I’ve heard about the DMZ behind the scenes has really built a lot of excitement in me for the new Call of Duty mode, and I can’t wait for it to be revealed to the world,” the creator wrote.

Furthermore, the same source seems to have confirmed in some previous messages that the crates of equipment will return in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, although it has been assumed so far that they have been removed.