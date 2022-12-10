Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 offers us a new mode known as Warzone Cup. What is it about? Quite simply it is a version of Rocket League in Call of Duty sauce. It will be available from December 14, 2022 with a new update.

This limited time mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is called “Warzone Cup”, as mentioned, and consists of two teams of three. Equip yourself with ATVs similar to what players are already used to seeing in the game, players must use unique abilities that once again mirror the Rocket League setting as they try to push the ball into the goal and stop their opponents from doing the same.

“This limited-time mode brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima camp, home to one of the league rivals of Al Mazrah’s soccer team,” Activision said about this new mode. “Here they will have special ATVs with the ability to push a huge soccer ball into the other team’s goal . Pick up and throw Shock Sticks to pin down opponents or blast your way through enemy vehicles to ram them!”

The Warzone Cup

Games are played until one team reaches five points or until the five minute timer expires. Of course, it is also possible to play using the reproductions of the football players recently included in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 as an operator, but the chosen skin obviously has no influence on the capabilities of our character.

As is the case with all greats Call of Duty seasonal updates, the Warzone Cup is just a portion of what’s planned for the Mid-Season Update. It’s called “Season 1 Reloaded” and will also include double XP bonus for character and double XP bonus for weapons.