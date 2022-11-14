Activision Blizzard, through the official Call of Duty channel on YouTube, has published the official launch trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the new version of the free battle royale for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You can see the trailer above.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launch trailer initially shows us a number of cinematic sequences dedicated to the battle royale, showing the map, firefights, driving phases with various land and air vehicles. Arrived at the first minute, however, we also move on to some sections of pure first-person gameplay. Then we also see some underwater sequences, with a fragment of a firefight.

The trailer assures us that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be packed with action and content for you to try when it launches on November 16, 2022. There will be battle royale mode and the new DMZ mode.

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ mode

With regard to DMZwe know that our objective in the mode will be to complete tasks and then be extracted, playing with a team of three players: there will be an option to play alone or in pairs, but in this case the difficulty will increase.

Finally, we leave you with our article dedicated to all the news on Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.