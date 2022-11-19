Already at the beginning of the week, the players of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 had reported that the battle royale, following a bug, was blocking access to those who have not bought Modern Warfare 2. According to some reports, the problem has been partially resolved, but some users are still claiming they cannot play.

At the time of writing this news, Infinity Ward and Raven Software they have not commented on the matter, but through social media they appear to indicate that the problem is at least partially still present. Of course, that’s not pleasant at all, since the two games are separate.

Furthermore, the problem does not appear from the first game, but can occur at any time. A user claims that he played for a while with no problems, but then a window popped up asking him to buy Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 in order to play Warzone 2.0. The user explains that he has tried with multiple game modes and that the result is always the same.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

So the problem could be i game launcher, but there is no precise and official information on the matter. While it is true that there are various reports, it is not even possible to understand exactly how common the problem is. In any case, it is up to the developers to investigate the matter and fix the bug affecting Call of Duty Warzone 2.0.

Also, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 does not allow you to log back in after a logout and the fans are not happy.