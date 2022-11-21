Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has exceeded the 25 million players in just five days: apparently the new version of the battle royale produced by Activision has met with great success, convincing the many fans of the first Warzone.

In our review of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 we explained how the novelties of the gameplay all work well, the DMZ mode has enormous potential and the level design of Al Mazrah is really excellent: a likely point of reference for the genre.

Elements that have clearly contributed to making Warzone 2.0 explode, multiplying downloads not only for the inevitable novelty effect but also and above all for the qualities of a battle royale that now seems to have conquered the general public.

At this point it will be interesting to observe the progression of the game compared to the first chapter: Benji-Sales points out that the original Call of Duty: Warzone took ten days to reach 30 million players, therefore we are faced with superior performance almost double.