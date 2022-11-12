The much chat DMZ mode from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be available in version beta at launch, November 16: the development team announced it with an official post.

Featuring a gargantuan-sized download, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will in some ways pose as a open construction sitewith some contents of the package that will be enriched and improved over time, also and above all based on user feedback.

Infinity Ward took advantage of the opportunity to provide the first details on this mode, inspired as we know by games like Escape From Tarkov, in which you have to complete tasks and then proceed quickly to the extraction from the map.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the official artwork of the DMZ mode

The goal in DMZ will be to maintain an inventory of weapons and valuables, operating within a team of three players but also with an option to play alone or in pairs, although thereby increasing the difficulty .

We will find ourselves exploring the Exclusion Zone to collect as many objects as possible and complete any optional missions, after which we will have to proceed with the extraction and collect adequate rewards based on what we will bring home.